Florida State will host seven non-conference games, opening with Kennesaw State on Nov. 10 and playing host to Georgia on Nov. 29, as part of a schedule that was announced on Wednesday.

All 11 non-conference games will be played in the Sunshine State, including the FSU-UF game at Florida on Nov. 17 a pair of tournament games in Daytona Beach and a matchup with USF in Sunrise.

The Seminoles open their season with two consecutive home games against Kennesaw State (Nov. 10) and Central Michigan (Nov. 13), play Georgia (Nov. 29), then close December with four straight games against SMU (Dec. 16), North Florida (Dec. 19), Winthrop (Dec. 22) and Lipscomb (Dec. 30).

ACC games have not yet been set for the 2023-24 season, with a possible announcement in early September.

The Seminoles play seven games at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, while traveling to play at Florida in Gainesville (Nov. 17), in the fourth annual Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach (Nov. 20 and 21) and in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise against USF (Dec. 9). Florida State faces UNLV (Nov. 20) and either Colorado or Richmond (Nov. 21) in the Sunshine Slam at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

“Our non-conference schedule will allow us to prepare a large group of new players to face the rigors of ACC play,” said Hamilton. “Because we expect to play at least one ACC game in December, the competition we will play against early will give all of our guys an opportunity to play our system against high-major quality opponents in preparation for the gauntlet we will face in the ACC.”

FSU will host Georgia in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, the Bulldogs’ first appearance in Tallahassee since December 1, 1981. The Seminoles are 9-3 against Georgia in games played in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles’ game against the Bulldogs marks a special night for former Florida State Hall of Famer (as a player and coach), and former Georgia Head Coach Hugh Durham.

Durham was a standout guard at Florida State before becoming the Seminoles' head coach in 1966. He was 229-96 over 12 seasons and led Florida State to three NCAA Tournaments, including a national runner-up finish in 1972. Durham became Georgia's head coach in 1979 and compiled a 297-215 record in 17 seasons. He led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983, which culminated with a trip to the Final Four in Albuquerque. As Florida State’s head coach, Durham was 1-1 against Georgia. As Georgia’s head coach, he was 1-1 against Florida State.

