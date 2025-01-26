FSU moves quickly, offers multiple Rivals250 QBs in search for new 2026 QB

Following the decommitment of five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel on Sunday afternoon, Florida State has handed out offers to some of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class as they start their search for a new signal caller. In the few hours since Smigiel backed off his pledge, the Seminoles have moved quickly - offering two Rivals250 quarterbacks in Jackson (Ala.) QB Landon Duckworth and Spring (Tx.) Legacy ATH Keisean Henderson. The Seminoles have also offered currently unranked Celina (Tx.) QB Bowe Bentley, who holds 23 total offers.

Ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the country, Henderson is also considered to be the No. 3 ranked athlete in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas. Henderson holds 32 offers with the addition of his Florida State offer. Currently committed to Houston, Henderson has been committed to the Cougars since May 2024. He also holds offers from Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas. Henderson has thrown for 2,323 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions in 31 games as a high school starter.

Ranked as the No. 45 prospect in the country, Duckworth is also considered to be No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the county and the No. 4 prospect in Alabama. Duckworth holds 25 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Oregon and South Carolina. Duckworth threw for 3,439 yards, 39 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games this past season en route to a 4A State Championship.

