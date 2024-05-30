Florida State will start left-hander Carson Dorsey in the regional opener vs. Stetson on Friday afternoon. "We feel like with our team, we're looking at us, we think throwing Dorsey in the first game is the best way to manage the event," FSU coach Link Jarrett announced on Thursday. "That should give some of the guys as we piggy back and staff that game, a chance to recover." Dorsey (5-4, 5.53 ERA) had two rough outings in the ACC Tournament as he allowed eight runs in six innings. But in eight starts since moving into the rotation due to Leiter’s injury, Dorsey has a 3.76 ERA. And in games at Dick Howser Stadium in 2024, Dorsey has a 2.67 ERA. FSU will also be able to turn to All-ACC first-team left-hander Jamie Arnold in the team's second regional game on Saturday against Alabama or UCF. The decision of who to start in FSU's first regional game has been widely discussed. And it will be scrutinized in the coming days as the regional unfolds based on FSU's results. Jarrett said he and the FSU coaching staff debated the options for a Friday starter. "We deliberated on that for days," Jarrett said. "And that's where we landed." Arnold (10-3, 2.45 ERA) has been consistent throughout the year as FSU’s No. 2 pitcher and then No. 1 over the last few months since Cam Leiter has been sidelined due to injury. The sophomore left-hander has 134 strikeouts and 20 walks in 88.1 innings. FSU (42-15) and Stetson will open the Tallahassee Regional on Friday at noon (ACC Network). Alabama-UCF will follow on Friday at 6 p.m. (live stream on ESPN+).

Cam Leiter won't pitch in regional

Jarrett said Leiter was set to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday but that it didn't go well. Leiter won't be available this weekend. "Didn't go good yesterday," Jarrett said. "Sunday in Charlotte went really well. Yesterday not good. So he's not going to be available. That was a disappointing hour that we tried to work through that. There's a fine line when you're recovering through something that he has. It's not a serious, significant thing. It just takes some time. And I thought we were on the right track. And we probably still are on the correct track. It's just the time frame to think you're going to be able to really contribute in this event, it just seemed like after yesterday it wasn't realistic. "If we can somehow get past this, does that give us another opportunity (on) another week? Sure, it does. And we just have to assess this thing through the rehab process and the medical protocol to try to find a mechanism that allows him to give it a shot. It's not going to be long. ... Frustrating for him, clearly frustrating for us. We were hoping he could do it. And after last Sunday morning, I felt really good about it. But yesterday was not a step in the right direction."



Conner Whittaker's role remains flexible

Right-hander Conner Whittaker has been a weekend starter, midweek starter and reliever in 2024. What will he be this weekend? Jarrett said Whittaker could be a reliever or starter. Whittaker didn't pitch for a month due to an undisclosed injury. But he returned on May 11 at Pittsburgh and the coaching staff has been able to extend his pitch count in each outing. Whittaker pitched twice in the ACC Tournament, starting against Georgia Tech in pool play (tossing two shutout innings and 35 pitches) and then picking up the save in the semifinal vs. Wake Forest (giving up two earned runs on 49 pitches in 2.2 innings). "We got to extend him last weekend," Jarrett said. "And that was really good. We can do anything for him. He could clearly start. The trust level is so high that bringing him into leverage situations is fine. And with the left-handed starter tomorrow (Arnold), it does give the team a different look if you have to go to him following Dorsey or Oxford or Hults or Jamie. Then you get hopefully to the third game and you see where your arsenal sits. ... "We’re going to have to use him as we see the game telling us to use him as we get into tomorrow."

Regardless of who pitches, defense has impressed

FSU's fielding percentage (.981) has been quite good, ranking eighth in Division I. The Seminoles are in position to set a program record for fielding percentage and are 24-7 when they don't commit an error as well as 18-8 when they commit just one error. "We’ve seen time where the athleticism and the savviness of our defense has been an asset to us," Jarrett said. "We have seen times where it hasn’t. As you look at 60 games, that has helped us. So the pitching in conjunction with some athletic, savvy defense usually gives you a chance to be difficult to score on. I think your really good teams are difficult to score on." Statistical breakdown of FSU, Alabama, UCF and Stetson