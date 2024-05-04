The Florida State - NC State baseball game scheduled for Saturday night was canceled.

FSU said the cancelation was "due to field conditions and an impending weather system."

The series will now be just two games, with Sunday's game beginning at 12:30 p.m. and streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Left-hander Carson Dorsey (3-2, 3.95 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 41 innings) will start for the Seminoles.

NC State took the series opener 8-7 on Friday night.

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s game can redeem that ticket for a general admission ticket for any remaining home game this season. FSU will honor its graduating players in a pre-game ceremony; the first 500 fans will receive an FSU baseball koozie.

NC State has a 4:30 p.m. travel curfew.