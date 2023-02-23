A few months after Florida State's newest NIL collective, The Battle's End, made a splash in the player-retention space on the FSU football roster, it expanded publicly on Thursday.

The collective launched its new website, TheBattlesEnd.com, which has information about the collective, its mission and more, including monthly and annual donation options for FSU fans looking to support the collective and its athlete ambassadors.

Since launching on Dec. 6 of last year, The Battle's End has announced partnerships with 35 FSU football players on its Twitter account. The collective's website boasts a roster of over 60 FSU athletes across multiple sports.

This list of ambassadors includes Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett, Trey Benson — each of whom decided to return instead of beginning professional careers — and a host of other incoming freshmen, transfer additions and key players for the 2023 season.

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell publicly supported the collective in a video shared by The Battle's End's Twitter account on Wednesday, a benefit of the new Florida amendment passed last Thursday, which lets schools be more directly involved with NIL dealings.

“Florida State is a special place filled with special people. The Battle's End is a proud partner of Florida State athletics," Norvell said in the video posted on Twitter. "It provides a unique opportunity for our student-athletes in not only helping them personally but also professionally throughout their experience in the NIL space. We're excited about what the future holds as we continue to climb back to the top of college football. If you want to help support our student-athletes, please support The Battle's End. Go 'Noles."



