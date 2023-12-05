Florida State fans are rallying in a very productive way since the Seminoles' shocking College Football Playoff snub to support the FSU football program.

Since an undefeated ACC champion FSU team was left out of the CFP in favor of 12-1 Alabama Sunday afternoon, over 900 new members have signed up for memberships in FSU's premier name, image and likeness collective The Battle's End, the collective announced in a note on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Here's the note TBE released on social media:

"Working for The Battle's End has been the opportunity of a lifetime for all of us. Without question, the most rewarding aspect has been getting to know the excellent young men that make up the 2023 FSU Football Team. We are constantly impressed with the character, resilience, and work ethic of each of these players.

"Make no mistake, this team is a true team. Their love for each other is palpable. When their leader went down, the defense responded by evolving into the best unit in college football -- poised to take on all comers in unrelenting fashion. At the end of the season, this Team stands at a perfect 13-0. As a Team, they are, in all respects perfect.

"What happened this weekend was jarring, cowardly, and wrong. Wrong to a degree that is difficult to adequately articulate. A group of adults could not make the tough decision with which they were willingly tasked. They decided to use injury as a scapegoat and, in the process, taught a nation of athletes and fans that perfection means nothing. These young men, this perfect team, were robbed of opportunities they earned through countless hours of work on and off the field. They deserved a chance to compete for a National Championship.

"While we are still numb and heartbroken by the Playoff Committee's farcical decision, we salute the FSU fan base for their response. In the last two days, we have been thrilled to welcome more than 900 new TBE members! It shows the resolve and unconquered spirit of the FSU faithful and is a reflection of the joy this perfect team brought back to every one of us. The Battle's End is proud of the role we have played in the success of the 2023 team but our work has only begun.

"With your support we are going to build a juggernaut. We are fully committed in continuing to support Coach Norvell and his staff to build a program that can never again be cheated by outside forces. We ask that you join The Battle’s End today."

For some context on how significant a shift this is, The Battle's End celebrated passing the 1,000-member threshold less than two months ago on Oct. 25. In the two days since that FSU was snubbed, that number, although not current for early December, has nearly been doubled.

To join the ranks and sign up for a membership, go to TheBattlesEnd.com.