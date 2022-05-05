FSU NIL news: Rising Spear, Warpath 850 to join forces in merger

According to a press release, FSU athletes who are already with Rising Spear will now have access to Dreamfield's platform, which helps provide fan experiences and business opportunities.

Rising Spear, a collective which launched in December and is operated by former members of Seminole Boosters, announced a merger Thursday with Warpath 850, a platform spearheaded by McKenzie Milton and the company he helped found, Dreamfield.

The two first, and likely biggest, NIL platforms geared to help Florida State student-athletes have announced a merger.

“This exciting merger between Rising Spear and Warpath 850 will create a strong, unified membership platform to benefit Seminole student-athletes,” said Matthew Quigley, recently named CEO of Rising Spear. “To our knowledge, this groundbreaking merger is the first consolidation between NIL collectives representing student-athletes from the same institution. We look forward to welcoming all Warpath 850 subscribers with a reminder that the student-athletes receive 100% of all donations collected by Rising Spear.”

Here is more from the press release:

As part of the agreement, Dreamfield will become a preferred partner for fan engagement events including discord chats, spaces and local meet and greet events on behalf of Rising Spear. Dreamfield is an established brand in the NIL marketing space and has specialized in large scale enterprise clients including Mercedes Benz, FTX, the Florida Panthers and more.

Dreamfield will provide “white glove” service to corporate members to host in person events and facilitate large-scale enterprise deals.

“This is an important step forward for each organization as well as the student-athletes,” said Milton, former FSU quarterback and Dreamfield Co-Founder. “We are looking forward to working with Rising Spear to implement a program that brings as many NIL compliant deals to each one of them through Rising Spear and Dreamfield.”

"We have been working with Matt since day one of our launch at Warpath 850, and his leadership has been extremely important," said Corey Staniscia, Dreamfield's director of external relations. "This merger is historic because it is the first time the industry is seeing two groups that were on parallel tracks in the same town now team up in a peaceful way to further benefit the athletes at the institution."

