FSU, Norvell announce signing of transfer Emmanuel
He committed on social media on Monday night, but Florida State went and made it official on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte offensive line transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel is officially a Seminole.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior played in 24 straight games for Charlotte during his career and will have one last season of college football remaining. And he'll be wearing the garnet and gold.
"We are excited D’Mitri has joined the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He brings a tremendous amount of starting experience and proven leadership qualities to our program. D’Mitri has been an all-conference performer as part of successful teams, and his blocking has helped playmakers shine. He will help us continue to develop by adding more competition among our offensive line.”
Emmanuel started a total of 25 games. In 2021 he had five starts at left guard and two starts at right tackle. He was a third-team All-Conference USA performer in both 2020 and 2019.
He played for current FSU offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins before Atkins took the job in Tallahassee.
Emmanuel is scheduled to meet with the media on Friday morning.
He became the 11th player the Seminoles have added from the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season.
