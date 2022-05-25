FSU, Norvell announce signing of transfer Emmanuel

He committed on social media on Monday night, but Florida State went and made it official on Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte offensive line transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel is officially a Seminole.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior played in 24 straight games for Charlotte during his career and will have one last season of college football remaining. And he'll be wearing the garnet and gold.

"We are excited D’Mitri has joined the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He brings a tremendous amount of starting experience and proven leadership qualities to our program. D’Mitri has been an all-conference performer as part of successful teams, and his blocking has helped playmakers shine. He will help us continue to develop by adding more competition among our offensive line.”

