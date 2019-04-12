TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State (20-13, 8-8 ACC) opened a pivotal weekend with a 6-2 victory over No. 16 Clemson (25-9, 11-5 ACC) Friday on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium. Drew Parrish (4-3) earned his fourth win of the season, pitching a season-high 8.0 innings, striking out 12 batters and retiring 18 consecutive between the first and seventh innings.

Parrish ended his striking out the side in the eighth inning and exiting to a standing ovation from 4,246 fans. The innings pitched and strikeout totals are the most for a Seminole this season.

Offensively, Drew Mendoza’s three-run home run, FSU’s only hit in the four-run third inning, proved to be the difference after Clemson scored a pair of runs against the Seminole bullpen in the ninth inning. The junior had two of FSU’s four hits.

The Seminoles put its first runners on base in the third inning against Davis Sharpe (5-2), Clemson’s starting pitcher who entered the game 5-1 with a 1.55 earned run average. Sharpe hit Nander De Sedas and walked Jonathan Foster before Elijah Cabell advanced both runners with his first sacrifice bunt of the season.

Mike Salvatore walked and Alec Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to score De Sedas and give FSU a 1-0 lead. A lengthy replay review took place to see if De Sedas left third base early and the play was upheld.

On a 2-0 count, Mendoza hit his ninth home run of the season, a three-run home run off the scoreboard to extend FSU’s lead to 4-0.

After a two-out walk and single in the first inning, Parrish retired 18 consecutive batters until a pair of two-out hits in the seventh inning. With the Tigers threatening FSU’s 4-0 lead, Parrish struck out Bryce Teodosio on his 94th pitch of the game.

The Seminoles added two runs in the bottom of the seventh against the Tigers bullpen. FSU drew four walks, scored on a Robby Martin double play and added its sixth run on a wild pitch from Luke Sommerfeld.

Parrish added strikeouts 10, 11 and 12 in the eighth inning, ending his night.

Jonah Scolaro started the ninth inning, allowing a Logan Davidson home run, a single and hit a batter before his night ended. Chase Haney forced a double play to the first man he saw.

With two outs, Clemson singled and drew a walk before J.C. Flowers came in to close the game out. Flowers’ third pitch induced the game-ending foul-out, earning his seventh save of the season.

OF NOTE

- Drew Parrish set season-highs with 8.0 innings pitched and 12 strikeouts, two shy of his career high against NC State in the 2018 ACC Tournament. Both marks are FSU highs this year.

- Drew Mendoza hit his team-high ninth home run of the season and 26th of his career. He has two hits in three straight games.

- Freshman Nander De Sedas was hit by a pitch for the ninth time this year.

- J.C. Flowers stole his team-high sixth base of the year. He also earned his seventh save of the season.

UP NEXT

Game two between Clemson and Florida State is Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m.

RHP CJ Van Eyk (FSU) vs. LHP Mat Clark (CU)

