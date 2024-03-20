Brown was offered in FSU last month but his Monday afternoon in Tallahassee was the first time he had been on campus. Safe to say it went well for both Brown and FSU.

Earlier this week four-star 2026 offensive tackle Kevin Brown from Harrisburg (Penn.) High made a swing through the southeast making visits to multiple programs in the deep south. On Monday alone, the 6-5 and 265-pound rising senior visited Florida then Florida State to get a better feel for what both sunshine state programs had to offer.

"It was an ideal first visit," said Brown. "The staff seems very supportive, and the facilities are amazing."

Brown also indicated that despite the distance from home, after his visit to Florida State the Seminoles are now one of his favorite programs.

"After seeing their facilities and meeting the staff, they are a top school for me right now," said Brown.

The rising senior picked up offers from both Auburn and Alabama on his unofficial visits to those two schools after he left Tallahassee. Virginia Tech offered earlier in March. Brown visit Penn State unofficially earlier this year and has been on the Nittany Lions campus more than a half dozen times since being offered by them in 2022.

Other offers include Syracuse, Pitt and West Virginia.