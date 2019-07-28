News More News
FSU Football now 'at very top' for 4-star RB Edwards after SNL camp

Michael Langston • Warchant
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Florida State has yet to land a running back commitment for the 2020 class, and the Seminoles only took a walk-on at that position in 2019.

Could that dry spell be coming to an end?

It sure sounds like that's a possibility following four-star tailback Daijun Edwards' visit to Tallahassee this weekend for the Saturday Night Live event.

As he departed from the visit, the Colquitt County, Ga., standout spoke about the big move FSU made for him this weekend and why the Seminoles are now at the top of his list.

Everyone who follows Florida State recruiting closely knew that Florida State was gaining a lot of momentum recently with Colquitt County RB Daijun Edwards. It wasn't until Saturday night, however, that Edwards opened up about how much of a move the Seminoles have really made.

"They are at the very top," Edwards said after participating in FSU's second annual Saturday Night Live event. "That's a recent development. It's close to home, but the home feeling I get is big. Coach Briles (offensive coordinator Kendal Briles) spreads the field out with the backs and opens up their route running."

Edwards said he is likely coming back to Florida State this fall for the Miami game, and he explained what he wants to see during that trip.

