Florida State has yet to land a running back commitment for the 2020 class, and the Seminoles only took a walk-on at that position in 2019.

Could that dry spell be coming to an end?

It sure sounds like that's a possibility following four-star tailback Daijun Edwards' visit to Tallahassee this weekend for the Saturday Night Live event.

As he departed from the visit, the Colquitt County, Ga., standout spoke about the big move FSU made for him this weekend and why the Seminoles are now at the top of his list.

