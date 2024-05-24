On paper, the Florida State baseball team was facing the only better ACC offense than its own Friday afternoon against Virginia.

But it was FSU's offense that stole the show and advanced the Seminoles into ACC Semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Seminoles (41-14) smashed 12 runs on 16 hits to defeat the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (41-15) 12-7 early Friday afternoon at Truist Field in Charlotte to clinch Pool D and advance into the ACC Semifinals Saturday.

With the win, FSU is through to the ACC Semifinals for the first time since 2018 -- also the last time FSU won the ACC Tournament. It will face the winner of Friday night's North Carolina-Wake Forest game on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ACC Network).

A seven-run seventh inning at the plate for the Seminoles was the difference. Of those runs, six came on five consecutive two-out hits. The biggest of those was a two-out triple by Daniel Cantu, but there was a pair of RBI hits on each side of Cantu's triple.

In Friday's game, the Seminoles were 8 of 16 batting with two outs (.500), scoring nine of their 12 runs with two outs.

FSU's offense has largely been buoyed by home runs this season, of which the Seminoles began the day with 103 (tied for the most by an FSU team since 1999). However, much of FSU's offensive success Friday vs. the Cavaliers came without home runs.

The Seminoles plated their first 11 runs of the game without any home runs before James Tibbs III lined a solo home run to right field in the eighth inning. It's his 25th homer of the season, making him the first Seminole since Buster Posey (26 in 2008) to hit 25 homers in a season. It also moves him into a tie for the fifth-most career home runs in program history (52) with Mike McGee.

Tibbs, who also had a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly and a two-run single in the fourth inning, finished with five runs batted, bringing his season tally to 84.

Overall, eight different Seminoles had at least one hit vs. VIrginia and six had multiple hits, led by three each from Drew Faurot and Alex Lodise. The bottom four hitters in FSU's lineup combined for nine of the team's 16 hits in Friday's win.

That offensive outburst was more than enough for FSU's pitching staff, especially with Jamie Arnold getting the start Friday afternoon. Facing one of the best offenses in the country, FSU's ace worked six stellar innings vs. Virginia, holding the Cavaliers to two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and only one walk.

With the win, he improved to 10-3 on the season, making him the first Seminole to reach double-digit wins in a season since C.J. Van Eyk won 10 games in 2019.

Virginia's stellar offense woke up in a big way in the seventh inning with a trio of home runs off Carson Dorsey and Brennan Oxford to cut into FSU's lead. However, Oxford settled in from there, keeping UVA scoreless over the final two innings on just one hit to preserve the win and advance FSU into the semifinals.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple