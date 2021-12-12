FSU offense goes cold again; Seminoles fall to South Carolina, 66-65

Florida State is now 5-4 on the season. South Carolina is 7-2.

After racing out to a 27-11 lead in the first half, FSU's offensive woes resurfaced and the Gamecocks took advantage, going on a critical run late in the second half and then holding off the Seminoles in the final seconds for a 66-65 win.

Coming off a seven-day layoff following a loss at home to Syracuse, the Florida State men's basketball team looked energized, focused and refreshed to start Sunday afternoon's game against South Carolina in Rock Hill, S.C.

BOX SCORE: South Carolina 66, FSU 65

Despite giving up a 14-2 run in the second half, the Seminoles were able to claw back into the game down the stretch. Down by three in the final minute, RayQuan Evans got a steal and was fouled trying to dunk. He made both free throws.

Then Malik Osborne had a block from the weakside on a South Carolina dunk attempt with 12 seconds left, and FSU had a chance to win the game down by 1. After a timeout, FSU drew up a play that wound up with Osborne wide open at the top of the key.

His shot at the buzzer was off the mark, however, and the Seminoles had lost their third straight game. Osborne, who led FSU with 15 points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes, pounded the floor in frustration as the South Carolina players celebrated around him.

Although the final shot missed, the loss clearly wasn't on Osborne.

The Seminoles were doomed by huge scoring droughts in each half. They went the final 6:29 of the first half without a made field goal to allow South Carolina to creep back into the game. And then they went over four minutes in the second half without a point as the Gamecocks stormed back to the take the lead.

Florida State finished with 17 turnovers and was out-rebounded 40-33 by the Gamecocks.

The starting guard trio of Evans, Anthony Polite and Caleb Mills were a combined 6-of-23 from the floor. Mills finished with 13 points but only made one basket in the second half.

Meanwhile, South Carolina guard Devin Carter finished with a game-high 16 points, including a critical and-one layup late in the second half.

Florida State lost despite the Gamecocks shooting just 50 percent (10 of 20) from the free-throw line.

The Seminoles play again on Wednesday night at home against Lipscomb at 9 p.m.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board







