FSU offense looks to continue red-zone excellence during trip to BC

With three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line, a quarterback in his first full season of being a starter and a receiving corps still searching for consistent playmakers, the Florida State offense still has plenty of room to grow as it closes out the 2021 season. But one area where the Seminoles are doing quite well -- better than most teams in the country, in fact -- is scoring points when they get into the red zone. Heading into the Boston College game this Saturday, the FSU offense has now scored on 25 straight trips inside the red zone, which is the longest active streak in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the third-longest in the country.

Jashaun Corbin and the FSU offense have scored on 25 straight trips inside the red zone. (Getty Images)

"We try to emphasize that throughout the course of the season," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said after practice Wednesday. "We invest a lot of time in that. Whether it's study for us as a staff, to make sure we're putting our guys in the best position to achieve success, and the guys have ownership over it. "Early in the season, we struggled. There were some moments where it really cost us games." One game, in particular, was the second week of the season when the Seminoles had a 17-7 lead and a third down at the Jacksonville State 2-yard line. They didn't score a point on that trip. And, well, the rest is history. But so apparently are FSU's red-zone struggles. The last time the Seminoles got inside an opponent's 20-yard line and didn't come away with points was in the fourth quarter at Wake Forest when McKenzie Milton fumbled at the goal line trying a quarterback sneak. Since then, 25 straight opportunities have been cashed in with points, including 19 touchdowns. "I think it's a little bit easier to see the goal, right?" offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons said, when asked about the team's red-zone success. "The goal line is right there. As an offensive line, the quarterback, all the position groups, you kind of see what that goal is and what we need to do in order to accomplish that goal. "So, I think having that visual reminder and being a little bit closer definitely helps out."