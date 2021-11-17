FSU offense looks to continue red-zone excellence during trip to BC
With three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line, a quarterback in his first full season of being a starter and a receiving corps still searching for consistent playmakers, the Florida State offense still has plenty of room to grow as it closes out the 2021 season.
But one area where the Seminoles are doing quite well -- better than most teams in the country, in fact -- is scoring points when they get into the red zone.
Heading into the Boston College game this Saturday, the FSU offense has now scored on 25 straight trips inside the red zone, which is the longest active streak in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the third-longest in the country.
"We try to emphasize that throughout the course of the season," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said after practice Wednesday. "We invest a lot of time in that. Whether it's study for us as a staff, to make sure we're putting our guys in the best position to achieve success, and the guys have ownership over it.
"Early in the season, we struggled. There were some moments where it really cost us games."
One game, in particular, was the second week of the season when the Seminoles had a 17-7 lead and a third down at the Jacksonville State 2-yard line. They didn't score a point on that trip. And, well, the rest is history.
But so apparently are FSU's red-zone struggles.
The last time the Seminoles got inside an opponent's 20-yard line and didn't come away with points was in the fourth quarter at Wake Forest when McKenzie Milton fumbled at the goal line trying a quarterback sneak.
Since then, 25 straight opportunities have been cashed in with points, including 19 touchdowns.
"I think it's a little bit easier to see the goal, right?" offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons said, when asked about the team's red-zone success. "The goal line is right there. As an offensive line, the quarterback, all the position groups, you kind of see what that goal is and what we need to do in order to accomplish that goal.
"So, I think having that visual reminder and being a little bit closer definitely helps out."
Having Jordan Travis back there doesn't hurt, either.
Of those 19 touchdowns scored on red-zone trips, the FSU starting quarterback has accounted for nine of them -- five passing and four rushing.
His last touchdown in Saturday's 31-28 win over Miami, the one-yard sneak after his fourth-and-14 completion to Andrew Parchment, will go down as one of the biggest scores of his career.
And it was just another example of the Seminoles getting it done inside the 20.
There are still things to work on offensively, of course. Florida State ranks 81st nationally in total offense this season and 98th in third-down offense. But, thanks to this run of 25 straight scores, the Seminoles are 35th in the country in red-zone offense.
"As a coaching staff I think we've got a better sense of who we are," Norvell said. "We're trying to put our guys in the best spot to use those talents that they have."
Boston College will present a tough test in this portion of the field. The Eagles rank No. 22 in red-zone defense, holding opponents to just 21 scores this season in 28 red-zone trips -- 15 touchdowns and six field goals.
