The defense has been one of the worst in the country, and the offense has seen as many ups and downs as a carnival ride. But, as offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham pointed out on Tuesday, the ups shouldn't be ignored just because the Seminoles' record is 2-4.

Through six games, the record isn't anywhere close to what the Florida State coaches were likely hoping for when the 2020 season started.

There is progress being made.

"Anybody who wants to see the improvement, go put on [the season opener vs.] Georgia Tech and then go put on the last three games," Dillingham said. "Just go watch it. I would highly recommend it, because it shows the progress. ... I said it last week. We're getting better -- not to be confused with, 'Good.' And I meant that.

"We're not even close to where we want to be. But there is a lot go from."

He's not wrong.

The Seminoles have rushed for more than 240 yards in three of the last four games. The last time that happened? September of 2012.

That's an impressive stat for a first-year coaching staff.

Florida State currently ranks 25th nationally in rushing yards per game (and ninth in overall rushing yards). Last year, the Seminoles were 93rd. In 2018, they were 127th.

And that was with NFL second-round pick Cam Akers as the featured back. That's a huge leap forward.

The offensive line also has played above expectations. And quarterback Jordan Travis has helped provide a spark to the offense. After averaging 318.5 yards per game in the first two contests of the season, Florida State has averaged 443.5 yards over the last four with Travis primarily at the helm.

"I think it's the first time in five years, four years maybe, that we've had 400 yards of offense against three consecutive ACC opponents," Dillingham said. "Something along those lines. That's progress. That's growth. It's not what we want to do, because at the end of the day, the goal is to score points. ... And right now, three consecutive games we've been inside the 5 and gotten zero points. That's where we're failing right now."