Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has done wonders for the Florida State offensive line in his three seasons with the program.

That work has not gone unrecognized as Atkins was one of 51 assistant coaches nominated for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's best assistant coach.

Atkins is regarded as a fast riser in the coaching ranks and that has been merited by his first season as FSU's OC.

Atkins is helming an offense and an offensive line that is tied for the ACC lead in yards per play (6.89), is best in the conference in yards per carry (5.53) and has allowed the second-fewest sacks (16).

Former FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the OC at Oregon, is also nominated for the award.

The semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22, the finalists will be announced on Nov. 29 and the winner will be announced Dec. 6.

Longtime FSU defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews is the lone FSU assistant to ever win the Broyles Award, doing so in 1996. FSU DC Jeremy Pruitt was a finalist for the award in 2013, but lost to then-Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi.



