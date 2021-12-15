FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to take job at Oregon

The deal is expected to be announced later Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who has been on Mike Norvell's staff since he arrived in Tallahassee and also worked for him at previous stops Memphis and Arizona State, is leaving to be the next offensive coordinator at Oregon.

On this year's version, FSU fans are also dealing with a departure.

Dillingham, who got his start in coaching under Norvell, will be reunited with former colleague Dan Lanning, who is the Ducks' new head coach.

The two worked together under Norvell at Memphis in 2016 and '17, but their relationship dates back further than that.

Lanning has been Georgia's defensive coordinator the past two seasons, so Dillingham is expected to have complete control of the offense at Oregon. He was the Seminoles' play-caller, but Norvell is an offensive coach and had substantial input into the game plan.

With Dillingham gone, Norvell could promote offensive line coach Alex Atkins to coordinator -- Atkins previously served as offensive coordinator at Charlotte and is highly thought of in that capacity -- or he could hire from outside.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council



