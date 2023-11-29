Eyebrows were raised entering the season when Florida State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins made it clear that the Seminoles were going to rely on a rotational group of eight offensive linemen instead of the normal method of picking five and sticking with them as long as they are healthy.

The Seminoles returned a solid group of 2022 contributors and added three transfers to the unit entering 2023, with the knowledge that teams are rarely lucky enough to be able to play the same starting five for the course of an entire season.

FSU has certainly needed that offensive line depth. Of the eight players in FSU's OL rotation, Jeremiah Byers and D'Mitri Emmanuel are the only ones who have started all 12 games this season while Casey Roddick and Keiondre Jones are the only other offensive linemen who has appeared in all 12 games.

Four linemen from that group have missed at least one game this season and even when quite a few of them have played, they've done so while at less than 100%.

"Our offensive line, they work their tails off and it is a talented group," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "It's one that has been tested, but it's one that's responded with mental toughness, physical toughness."

This adversity has hit especially hard at the tackle spots. Robert Scott, who started 29 games over the last three seasons including 11 starts last season at left tackle, hasn't started a game since FSU's season opener. He appeared in just five games this season while battling injuries. Bless Harris, who started five games at left tackle in relief of Scott earlier this season, hasn't started since the Wake Forest game and didn't play in the Florida game.

Atkins said Monday that both Scott and Harris were available last week at Florida, but he elected to go with other players in the lineup.

"Rob was ready to go and Bless was ready to go. But I felt good with how the size of Byers and the athleticism of Darius (Washington) with us running outside zone and being able to cut off things on the backside..." Atkins said Monday. "It's just like any other position. We're trying to create matchups up front just like you would on the outside and it's been paying dividends for us."

Last week's game at Florida marked the fourth straight week that Scott dressed out and warmed up but didn't get into the game. As Atkins sees it, FSU's offensive line depth is affording the redshirt junior the luxury of making sure he's completely healthy before throwing him back out into game action.