Two sacks. The original box score for Florida State’s win over LSU in New Orleans said that the Seminoles allowed two sacks against the Tigers. It’s a respectable number, especially given how much projected NFL talent LSU had on its defensive line. It’s also a number that has since been changed. Upon further review, both of those sacks were actually plays that went for no gain where FSU quarterback Jordan Travis made it back to the line of scrimmage. As such, the Seminoles allowed no sacks against the Tigers and have allowed just one sack through two games this season. That’s the fewest in the ACC through two games and tied for 10th-fewest nationally. That’s not to say the Tigers didn’t get numerous pressures against FSU or that Travis pulled off a few quite impressive escapes to avoid sacks. But it’s the biggest example to date of exactly how far FSU’s offensive line play has come under offensive line coach Alex Atkins.



“I thought those guys competed. They were playing against some really talented guys on the defensive front and I thought they held their own,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “There were plays here, plays there, sometimes even when there are times of pressure, there are different reasons for some of those pressures, whether it’s on the O-line or a back or a hot (route), one of those things. Ultimately, it’s all things we get to continue to work and learn from. I think those guys have really shown up. They’re playing tough, playing physical. We’ve just got to clean up some of the little things.” Perhaps because Atkins is also in his first year as the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, he made sure the whole FSU offense got credit for this impressive performance. “Sacks are so - the easiest thing to point to is the O-line. At the end of the year, when they do the sacks, they don't go back and watch the tape and say what was what,” Atkins said. “We love that because that comes with the position. But the reality of it is the totality of the group did a great job. Quarterback making reads, O-line straining on blocks, running backs in protection, receivers getting open. All those things are encompassed in sacks. I think as you're seeing the improvement in the entire offense, of course that's gonna get better because everything else is included in that.”

Atkins has proven to be probably the single-most impactful hire Norvell made on his staff. He arrived as FSU’s fourth offensive line coach in as many seasons and is now in the early portion of his third season with the position group. Recruiting and development struggles up front near the end of Rick Trickett’s tenure and a total lack of continuity from there sent FSU’s offensive line plummeting to among the worst in the Power Five. The Seminoles allowed 32-plus sacks each season between 2016-19, consistently among the most by a P5 school. That bottomed out with the 48 sacks FSU allowed in 2019. Those sack numbers didn’t improve immediately under Atkins. FSU allowed three or more sacks a game in each of his first two seasons, 29 in nine games in 2020 and 36 in 12 games last season. But even when that was the case, optimism about the future of the position was a fine takeaway based on FSU’s run blocking improvements. The Seminoles averaged 5.11 yards per carry in 2020 and 4.78 yards per carry in 2021, both among the top 40 nationally. Now, Atkins has recruited and developed that room to a level where it shouldn’t be the weekly liability it has been for entirely too long around the FSU football program. “Coach Atkins, since he got here, we’ve built that. He trusts me and I trust him,” FSU center Maurice Smith said. “People don’t know how the bottom was. From the bottom to now, there was a lot of work put into this. Coach Atkins is a great coach.”