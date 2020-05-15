Meadows, who was a three-star prospect out of Montezuma, Ga., has battled a shoulder injury since before he enrolled at Florida State and has never played a down for the Seminoles.

A second reserve offensive lineman is leaving the Florida State football roster in a week as redshirt sophomore Christian Meadows has been medically disqualified, a university spokesman confirmed Friday.

Because he has been disqualified medically, Meadows can remain on full scholarship with the university but will not count toward the program's 85-scholarship limit.



Just last week, reserve offensive guard Mike Arnold entered the transfer portal for his senior season.

FSU currently has 12 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster, and the Seminoles have three more freshman expected to enroll for the fall. The Seminoles also are in the market for at least one more graduate transfer lineman.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council