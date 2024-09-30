PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

FSU offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV out for the season

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

Another week, another long-term injury for the Florida State football team.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell announced at his Monday press conference to begin Clemson week that transfer offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV will miss the rest of the season.

Leonard started the first three games of the season at one of the two guard spots and came off the bench in FSU's fourth game before missing last week's 42-16 loss at SMU.

Norvell said Leonard has been dealing with an injury and managing to play through it, but that he reached a point where he's unable to keep performing and needed to get the injury resolved.

"He's got an injury he's been dealing with and it's kind of got to a point where it's greatly affecting his ability to be able to go out there and play. So he'll be out for the rest of the year unfortunately," Norvell said.

On FSU's updated depth chart released Monday, Alabama transfer Keiondre Jones and Bryson Estes are listed as co-starters at left guard while TJ Ferguson and Andre' Otto are listed as the co-starters at right guard.

Norvell said Monday that FSU needs better play from its guards.

It's the third straight week Norvell has announced a significant injury at his weekly press conference. Two weeks ago, it was announced wide receiver Jaylin Lucas would be sidelined for the remainder of the season and last week, Norvell said that running back Roydell Williams will miss an "extended period of time" with an injury.

