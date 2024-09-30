Another week, another long-term injury for the Florida State football team.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell announced at his Monday press conference to begin Clemson week that transfer offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV will miss the rest of the season.

Leonard started the first three games of the season at one of the two guard spots and came off the bench in FSU's fourth game before missing last week's 42-16 loss at SMU.

Norvell said Leonard has been dealing with an injury and managing to play through it, but that he reached a point where he's unable to keep performing and needed to get the injury resolved.

"He's got an injury he's been dealing with and it's kind of got to a point where it's greatly affecting his ability to be able to go out there and play. So he'll be out for the rest of the year unfortunately," Norvell said.

On FSU's updated depth chart released Monday, Alabama transfer Keiondre Jones and Bryson Estes are listed as co-starters at left guard while TJ Ferguson and Andre' Otto are listed as the co-starters at right guard.

Norvell said Monday that FSU needs better play from its guards.

It's the third straight week Norvell has announced a significant injury at his weekly press conference. Two weeks ago, it was announced wide receiver Jaylin Lucas would be sidelined for the remainder of the season and last week, Norvell said that running back Roydell Williams will miss an "extended period of time" with an injury.