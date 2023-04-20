"Thank you for everything Florida State! I’m entering my name in the Transfer Portal with 3 years of Eligibility left!" Herring shared on his Twitter with an accompanying graphic.

The latest Seminole to announce his intention of entering the transfer portal to finish his career elsewhere is offensive lineman Zane Herring, who announced the news on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

The expected post-spring attrition to the Florida State football roster keeps coming.

Herring was a three-star offensive lineman in FSU's 2020 class out of nearby Madison, Fla. He suffered an injury before the 2020 season, which caused him to miss his entire true freshman season.

Over the last two seasons, Herring appeared in 15 games, working as a reserve offensive lineman as well as a blocker on FSU's field-goal unit.

Herring is the fifth FSU player to enter the portal since spring camp began, joining defensive end Derrick McLendon, defensive tackle Antavious Woody and linebackers Stephen Dix Jr. and Brendan Gant. That drops FSU's scholarship roster to 83 players, paving the path for a few potential transfer additions in the spring portal window or adding a few walk-on players to the scholarship roster.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify