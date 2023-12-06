Florida State offensive tackle Bless Harris announced he has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

Harris battled injuries this season but played in 11 games (five starts). His decision to enter the portal thins depth at tackle, where FSU has veterans like Robert Scott and Jeremiah Byers as well as the versatile Darius Washington.

It’s not certain when he will graduate as he is a two-time transfer. Harris began his career at FCS Lamar.

Due to a redshirt season in 2022 as well as the extra season awarded as a result of the pandemic, Harris has one year of eligibility remaining.

He joins a group of FSU offensive linemen who are in the portal, including reserves Daughtry Richardson and Qae’shon Sapp.

