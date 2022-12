FSU NIL collective The Battle's End announced Thursday that it has started a relationship with FSU left tackle Robert Scott and that he will return for a fourth season for the Seminoles in 2023.

Florida State will have to replace both of its starting offensive guards on next year's team. But the Seminoles won't have to replace their starting left tackle.

Scott was a late addition to FSU's 2020 class, but made an instant impact for the Seminoles, appearing in eight games and starting the final seven games of the season at right tackle. He slid over to left tackle for the 2021 season and has held down the spot the last two seasons, appearing in 29 games over his first three years with the program.

Scott was seen as a potential NFL Draft prospect entering the 2022 season, but will not leave FSU after the minimal three years in college football. The experienced blind-side protector for returning quarterback Jordan Travis will play at least one more season in Tallahassee. He has as many as two seasons of eligibility left.