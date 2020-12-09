FSU offer could be major for 2022 DB Edric Weldon
Edric Weldon already has an impressive offer list. It got even better recently when Florida State became the newest offer for the 2022 three-star safety from Hallandale Beach (Fla.) Hallandale.And ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news