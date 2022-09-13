Class of 2024 outside linebacker/safety prospect Jashad Presley has been in close contact with FSU this fall and thinks a scholarship offer from FSU could come sometime in the near future. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips already has offers from Pitt, Maryland and Tennessee in the Power Five and UCF, USF and Marshall from the Group of Five. "Florida State's been sending me a lot of recognition, letting me know they have all eyes on me, letting me know they are tuning in and everything" said Presley when asked how much he has been hearing from the Seminoles.

"Looks like they are heavy on me," said Presley when asked if an FSU offer might come soon. "I would think so, but I have to keep ballin', keep doing my thing on the field, keep doing my thing in the classroom." Presley went on to say that the strength of his game at this point is his physicality. He also says that is one of the things the FSU staff has mentioned as standing out to them about him as a player. Presley also says that even though he is being recruited as an outside linebacker/safety hybrid the one thing he wants to improve on this season is his ability to cover wide receivers.