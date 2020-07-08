***Post questions for tonight's Live Recruiting Chat (7 p.m. ET)

Kyran Montgomery has been one of the fast-rising defensive ends in the country. Rivals ranks him as the nation's No. 8 weakside defensive end, and he now holds 22 scholarship offers, including the most recent one from Florida State.

"This is the latest offer, and I'm very excited about this offer," he said. "It's so big in knowing what the program history is for that position and overall at a lot of positions. I'm just really excited to see what Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell) and the staff have in mind for me. Coach Norvell is a really good coach. ...

"I love it. It's a good opportunity for me, and they put a lot of guys in the NFL."

While Montgomery doesn't have any previous connection to FSU, he said he was thrilled when the Seminoles started showing more interest last month. He said he and defensive ends coach John Papuchis have formed a quick connection.

"FSU has been recruiting me hard for about two weeks," the Pike High School standout said. "I talk with Coach Papuchis. He's really detailed and straightforward about what he's looking for. We just FaceTimed with each other yesterday, and he's mainly just checking up on me to see how things are going and what I've been up to. Lately, we have been talking about the upcoming virtual visit that I'm going to take to FSU very soon. That probably will be sometime this week."