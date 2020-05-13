He now possesses 28 offers, including many from Power 5 schools, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Baylor, among others.

When he showed up for the Rivals camp in Orlando back in February, Langlo held just two or three scholarship offers. But after a breakout performance at that event -- during which the Rivals staff listed him as one of the days "biggest surprises" -- Langlo has since emerged as a top prospect for many programs.

Along with his impressive performance in the Orlando camp, one of the things that helped Langlo gain attention this past year was transferring from Crystal River High School to Trinity Catholic. With college recruiters making their way to see teammates Jake Slaughter and Caleb Johnson, it was only natural that they checked out Langlo as well.

And Langlo clearly made a quick impression on all or most of them.

The move to Trinity has been good for Langlo in other ways as well. The three-star prospect says he also has developed a strong relationship with Slaughter, a Florida State commit.

"Jake is the smartest dude I've ever met on and off the field," Langlo said. "It's crazy that in one year I've built such a close bond with him. I mean, my kids are going to be around this guy [later in life]. I love Jake to death. Jake helped with this Florida State offer. Can I see myself playing with Jake in college? Maybe."

If Slaughter has anything to say about it, of course, the friends will both be wearing garnet and gold at the next level.

"He's always trying to get me on board [with FSU], and I love him for that," Langlo said. "But I need to experience it for myself in what I like. I can't just go on his opinion. It's certainly one of the schools I want to check out right away when I'm allowed to visit again. ...

"I can't make a decision on Jake or Caleb. I have to choose the place that fits me in every way, and that's what I have to find out."