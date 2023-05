The Florida State coaching staff has extended offers to several prospects over the last several days including 2024 ATH Jiquavious Marshall from Macon (Ga.) Westside High School and 2025 four-star wide receiver prospect Taz Williams Jr. from Red Oak (Tex.) High School. Class of 2026 ATH Daryl Bell III was also offered by the Seminoles.

Marshall, who is 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, plays wide receiver and tight end on offense and cornerback on defense. He took an unofficial visit to FSU in April. Marshall also has offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Virginia and West Virginia, among others. This past season Marshall caught 36 passes for 527 yards and four touchdowns. He also made 29 tackles and had two interceptions. Please click on the link below to view Marshall's HUDL highlights. Jiquavious Marshall - Hudl





Williams, who is 6-1 and 175 pounds, is the 111th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025 and the 23rd-ranked wide receiver in the country. He has been offered by and taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M. While listed as a wide receiver prospect, Williams also plays cornerback. As a sophomore this past season, Williams caught 31 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He led his team in receptions and receiving yardage. Please click on the link below to view Williams' HUDL highlights. Taz Williams Jr - Hudl

Bell, who is 6-foot and 170 pounds, plays cornerback and wide receiver. He caught eight passes for 115 yards as a freshman last season. He also made 56 tackles on defense. Bell has already taken an unofficial visits to Oregon and Houston. UNC-Charlotte was the first FBS to offer Bell in January.