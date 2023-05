Florida State extended an offer to 2024 LB prospect Wyatt Simmons from Searcy (Ark.) Harding Academy on Wednesday night. Simmons, who is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has seen his recruiting profile grow substantially after a junior season in which he totaled 84 tackles, including 15 TFLs and six sacks.

Simmons has also received offers from Oklahoma, Auburn, Liberty, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and SMU since the beginning of May.

First Impressions of Simmons' HUDL highlights: "The first thing you notice on tape is his speed and athleticism. He can play sideline to sideline. He is also explosive and gets to full speed very quickly. Simmons takes good angles to the ball and is very aggressive. Could end up an inside or outside linebacker in college or even grow into a defensive end. He will have 10 or 15 more FBS offers between now and the start of his senior season now that he has been identified by several Power 5 programs."

