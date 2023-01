A day after his visit to Florida State for an unofficial visit, 2024 offensive line prospect Caleb Holmes announced via Twitter Sunday morning that he had received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles.

Holmes, 6-3 and 280-pounds, is a three-star prospect from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside High School. His list offers includes Auburn, Boston College, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Pitt.