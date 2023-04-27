FSU offers 2024 OT Ellis Davis, 4 underclassmen as coaches hit road
With the spring evaluation period in full swing the FSU football coaches have hit the recruiting trail this week. The Seminoles extended at least five offers on Tuesday to prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
Class of 2024 offensive tackle prospect Ellis Davis from Prosper (Texas) High announced that he has received an offer from FSU. Davis, who is 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, is a three-star prospect whose offer list includes Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Missouri, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
First Impressions of Davis' HUDL highlights: "He is extremely long and athletic. Davis is extremely physical and is probably a little advanced from a fundamental standpoint. He bends extremely well, has quick feet and runs very well. He does a good job of maintaining inside hands and establishing leverage. He is an effective blocker on the second level and shows good lateral movement in pass protection. Has plenty of room to add weight to his frame. Outstanding prospect."
Please click on the link below to view Davis' HUDL highlights:
FSU offered at least three prospects from the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Three-star offensive guard Jon Adair from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, linebacker Elijah Barnes from Dallas (Tex.) Skyline High and linebacker Antoine Deslauriers from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee High all announced via social media that they had received offers from FSU.
Adair also has offers from Missouri and Kentucky on the FBS level.
Barnes also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Notre Dame, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech. He played next to FSU 2023 linebacker signee Dylan Brown-Turner last season.
Deslauriers has also picked up offers from Maryland and Ole Miss this week. FSU was his third power five offer.
Class of 2026 offensive tackle prospect Brysten Martinez from Gonzales (La.) East Ascension High also announced he had received an offer from the Seminoles.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify