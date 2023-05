Florida State extended offers to class of 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines and class of 2025 cornerback prospect Devin Sanchez earlier this week. Both prospects announced that had received FSU offers via social media.

Hines, who is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, is from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms High School. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in his state. He has official visits set in June with Kentucky, Rutgers and West Virginia. Hines also has offers from Illinois, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Sanchez, who is 6-3 and 170 pounds, is from Houston (Texas) North Shore High. He is ranked as the 4th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025 and the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the country. He has offers from a very impressive list of schools that includes Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Sanchez has already taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas.