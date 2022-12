Florida State offered three-star class of 2024 running back prospect Jordan Lyle from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The junior is 6-foot and 190-pounds and is rated as the 35th-best running back prospect in the nation for the class of 2023 and the 79th-best overall prospect in Florida.

Lyle has rushed for 922 yards and 12 touchdowns on 77 carries in 12 games this season. He also has six catches for 55 yards. Lyle will play in the Class 3M State Championship game this weekend when St. Thomas faces Miami Homestead High.

The list of schools that have offered Lyle include Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Oregon and Penn State.