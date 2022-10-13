Mikell, who is considered the 57th best overall prospect in Georgia for 2024, also plays basketball and runs track. He has been timed at 10.50 in the 100-meter dash and averaged 23 points on the basketball team as a sophomore.

FSU extended a scholarship offer to three-star Athlete Kamron Mikell from Statesboro (Ga.) High School earlier this week. The 6foot--2 and 175--pound junior is being recruited as a cornerback but also plays quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Mikell has picked up a handful of new offers since this season begin. Besides FSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Kentucky have all offered. Of these teams, Mikell says that he has been hearing the most from Georgia and Kentucky.

Mikell visited Tallahassee for the Wake Forest game, and FSU seemed to make a good impression.

“It was fun and loud, loved being there.” said Mikell. “Very good program. Very historic in sports.”

Please click on the link below to view Mikell's HUDL highlights.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/13679236/Kamron-Kam-Mikell/highlights