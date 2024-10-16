FSU offers 2025 ATH Jeremiah Jones who is committed to Nebraska

in other news
Defense stands out in FSU's final practice availability before Duke game
A number of defensive players made plays Tuesday morning in the Seminoles' final availability before Friday's game.
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Tuesday
Florida State continues preparations for its game at Duke with practice on Tuesday morning.
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.
in other news
Defense stands out in FSU's final practice availability before Duke game
A number of defensive players made plays Tuesday morning in the Seminoles' final availability before Friday's game.
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Even though early national signing day is less than two months away, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to offer prospects from the class of 2025. On Tuesday night the Seminoles extended an offer to ATH Jeremiah Jones from Murray (Ky.) High.
Jones is a three-star prospect who has been committed to Nebraska since July. The 6-foot-6 and 205-pound senior plays wide receiver and safety for his high school. Jones is expected to be recruited by the Seminoles as a wide receiver.
Jones' list of offers also includes Missouri, who has visited twice since his commitment to the Huskers, and Louisville.
Please click on the link below to view Jones' HUDL highlights.
FSU also offered 2027 defensive end prospect Jaiden Bryant on Tuesday. He is from Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High. His only other known FBS offer at this time is from Virginia Tech.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
- OG
- PRO
- WR
- RB
- OG
- S
- OG
- TE
- OLB
- DT