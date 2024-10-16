Advertisement

Published Oct 16, 2024
FSU offers 2025 ATH Jeremiah Jones who is committed to Nebraska
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

Even though early national signing day is less than two months away, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to offer prospects from the class of 2025. On Tuesday night the Seminoles extended an offer to ATH Jeremiah Jones from Murray (Ky.) High.

Jones is a three-star prospect who has been committed to Nebraska since July. The 6-foot-6 and 205-pound senior plays wide receiver and safety for his high school. Jones is expected to be recruited by the Seminoles as a wide receiver.

Jones' list of offers also includes Missouri, who has visited twice since his commitment to the Huskers, and Louisville.

Please click on the link below to view Jones' HUDL highlights.

Jeremiah Jones - Hudl


FSU also offered 2027 defensive end prospect Jaiden Bryant on Tuesday. He is from Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High. His only other known FBS offer at this time is from Virginia Tech.

