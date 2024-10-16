FSU offers 2025 ATH Jeremiah Jones who is committed to Nebraska

Even though early national signing day is less than two months away, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to offer prospects from the class of 2025. On Tuesday night the Seminoles extended an offer to ATH Jeremiah Jones from Murray (Ky.) High.

Jones is a three-star prospect who has been committed to Nebraska since July. The 6-foot-6 and 205-pound senior plays wide receiver and safety for his high school. Jones is expected to be recruited by the Seminoles as a wide receiver.