Florida State extended an offer to 2025 three-star defensive back prospect Jason Stokes Jr . on Monday. They also offered three-star 2026 safety prospect Craig Tutt on Monday. Both players confirmed their offers via social media.

Stokes Jr. is currently committed to Utah. He committed to the Utes in late June after taking official visits to Utah, LSU, Arizona and Texas Tech. The offer to Stokes is a sign the FSU will be expanding its recruiting board at defensive back after losing out of the commitment of DB Bryce Fitzgerald to Miami this past weekend as well as four other defensive backs that it brought in on official visits earlier this year who committed to other programs: Shamar Arnoux (USC), Ben Hanks Jr. (Florida), Jaboree Antoine (Miami), JaDon Blair (Notre Dame) and Tony Williams (UCF).

Please click on the link below to view Stokes' HUDl highlights.

Jason Stokes - Hudl