The Seminoles' offer is just one of almost a dozen Haastrup has picked up in recent weeks.

FSU wasted no time in trying to fill the void left in its 2025 recruiting class with the decommitment of DE prospect Javion Hilson. On Tuesday night the Seminoles extended an offer to four-star DE Tobi Haastrup from Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek High.

FSU is just one of several offers Haastrup has picked up over the last several weeks. Boston College, Vanderbilt, USF, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, SMU, LSU and Ole Miss offered Haastrup since the beginning of September.

Through two games this season, Haastrup has made nine tackles, three TFLs and five sacks. He also has six QB hurries to his credit.

It will be interesting to see how involved FSU can get with Haastrup, who has seen his recruiting profile grow over the last two weeks and he will likely only see more offers coming is way in the near future.