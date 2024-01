Florida State extended multiple offers to Mobile (AL.) Williamson High prospects on Thursday morning. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins began the morning by offering four-star tackle prospect Carde Smith.

Smith is ranked as the 33th best tackle prospect in the country according to Rivals and is the 17th best prospect in the state of Alabama. Smith holds 11 total offers, including offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and now Florida State.

At 6-5 and 300 pounds, Smith has played three years at the varsity level, transferring to Williamson this past season.