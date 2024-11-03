Advertisement

Published Nov 3, 2024
FSU offers 2025 K/P Brett Fitzgerald, brother of current PK Ryan Fitzgerald
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Florida State extended an offer to class of 2025 place-kicker and punter Brett Fitzgerald on Sunday. The Colquitt County (Ga.) High product is the brother of current FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts this season for his high school with a long of 52 yards. He was 15 of 17 as a junior.

Kohl's Kicking ranks Fitzgerald as the 11th-best place-kicker in the class of 2025. He also has an offer from West Georgia.

Florida State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
