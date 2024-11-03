FSU offers 2025 K/P Brett Fitzgerald, brother of current PK Ryan Fitzgerald

in other news
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to UNC
Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein break down FSU's loss to UNC.
Osceola Video: Brock Glenn, Ja'Khi Douglas on FSU loss to UNC, offense woes
Two offensive players break down the Seminoles' ongoing struggles this season.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell reflects on UNC loss, FSU's confidence issues
Everything the FSU head coach said after his team's fifth straight loss to fall to 1-8 on the season Saturday vs. UNC.
Takeaways from FSU's demoralizing loss to UNC
FSU drops its fifth straight game on Saturday, 35-11 to UNC.
FSU availability report: Kam Davis, few reserve defenders out vs. UNC
FSU's freshman running back and a few others will miss Saturday's home game vs. UNC.
Florida State extended an offer to class of 2025 place-kicker and punter Brett Fitzgerald on Sunday. The Colquitt County (Ga.) High product is the brother of current FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald has made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts this season for his high school with a long of 52 yards. He was 15 of 17 as a junior.
Kohl's Kicking ranks Fitzgerald as the 11th-best place-kicker in the class of 2025. He also has an offer from West Georgia.
