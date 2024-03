Florida State offered 2025 linebacker prospect Mark Iheanachor while he was visiting campus on Thursday afternoon. Iheanachor is from Harbor City (CA) Narbonne High and is ranked as the 67th-best overall prospect in his home state for 2025.

Iheanachor is outstanding prospect who also led his team in rushing as a junior when he ran for 852 yards on 115 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 246 yards. At linebacker this past season, he led Narbonne in tackles with 93 stops in 11 games including 12 TFLs.

Earlier in the week Iheanachor made unofficial visits to Miami and Florida. He was offered by Georgia earlier this year as well as Mississippi State.

At this point in his recruitment the rising senior has official visits set up to Oregon State, Arizona State, SMU and Washington. As recently as late February Iheanachor had narrowed his choices to the aforementioned schools he will take official visits to along with Maryland, Mississippi State and UCF.

It remains to be seen whether his offer from the Seminoles will impact where those seven schools stand Iheanachor.