FSU offers 2025 OT Chastan Brown after he decommits from UCF

Florida State has offered 2025 three-star offensive tackle prospect Chastan Brown on Tuesday night, just hours before the beginning of the early national signing day period. Brown, 6-9 and 270-pounds,

Brown was offered by new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, someone the Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside School product knows well. He had been committed to UCF since July when he gave his pledge to Malzahn who, of course, was the Knights' head coach at the time. He decommitted from UCF shortly before receiving the offer from the Seminoles.