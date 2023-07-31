Florida State extended a scholarship offer to 2025 Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High cornerback Gregory Thomas after he worked out at the Seminole Showcase on FSU's campus Saturday afternoon.

Thomas, who measures in at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, is not yet ranked among 2025 prospects by Rivals. However, he's receiver offers from Miami and FSU over the last two months, indicating that could change in the near future. He also holds offers from South Florida and Western Kentucky.

Thomas played cornerback and special teams as a sophomore for American Heritage. His role could very well grow entering his junior season considering his school has a reputation for producing top-tier college talent.

Here is Thomas' HUDL film.

