Florida State has continued to expand its defensive end board this week after the loss of a couple of key commitments over the bye week. On Wednesday night, the Seminoles extended an offer to Louisville commit and three-star defensive end CJ May.

The Highland Home (Ala.) prospect has been committed to the Cardinals since July 13th and choose them over his other three finalists: Auburn, Syracuse and Washington. May also had notable offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame — who he was committed to earlier in his recruitment.