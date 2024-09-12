FSU offers 2025 three-star DE CJ May, who is committed to Louisville
Florida State has continued to expand its defensive end board this week after the loss of a couple of key commitments over the bye week. On Wednesday night, the Seminoles extended an offer to Louisville commit and three-star defensive end CJ May.
The Highland Home (Ala.) prospect has been committed to the Cardinals since July 13th and choose them over his other three finalists: Auburn, Syracuse and Washington. May also had notable offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame — who he was committed to earlier in his recruitment.
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the three-star is currently ranked as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 34 ranked weakside defensive end in the country.
May totaled 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks during his junior season last year. He also had one interception, 6 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
