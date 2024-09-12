PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FSU offers 2025 three-star DE CJ May, who is committed to Louisville

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

Florida State has continued to expand its defensive end board this week after the loss of a couple of key commitments over the bye week. On Wednesday night, the Seminoles extended an offer to Louisville commit and three-star defensive end CJ May.

The Highland Home (Ala.) prospect has been committed to the Cardinals since July 13th and choose them over his other three finalists: Auburn, Syracuse and Washington. May also had notable offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame — who he was committed to earlier in his recruitment.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the three-star is currently ranked as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 34 ranked weakside defensive end in the country.

May totaled 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks during his junior season last year. He also had one interception, 6 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

