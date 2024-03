Florida State extended an offer to class of 2025 defensive end prospect Floyd Boucard from Miami (Fla.) Central High on Tuesday. Boucard, who is 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

The rising senior has seen his recruiting profile rise over the last couple of weeks. In addition to be offered by FSU, he has also been offered USC, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt over the last month. Boucard already has offers and official visits set up with Michigan State, Louisville and Oklahoma. As a junior Boucard played high school football at Mobile (Ala.) Christian High. This past season he racked up 62 tackles including 27 tackles for a loss.

The Osceola's Charles Fishbein saw Boucard perform at the Under Armour camp in Miami this past weekend and this is his evaluation of the defensive line prospect: "Floyd stood out," Fishbein said. "He ended up one of the MVPs of the camp. He looks the part. Floyd has a thick lower body. He was super impressive with his hands. He just threw guys around. He has strong hands and quick feet. Floyd is listed as a three-star. I doubt that this ranking lasts. He reminds me of former FSU DT Brodrick Bunkley. I feel Boucard is a prospect FSU should take a look at. He is looking at schools like Michigan State and Louisville."