FSU offers 2025 WR and TCU commit Terry Shelton

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to search high and low for 2025 wide receiver prospects for this recruiting cycle. On Tuesday night, the Seminoles, who don't have a high school wide receiver committed for 2025, offered three-star prospect Terry Shelton from Irving (Tex.) Ranchview High. Shelton is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

Shelton committed to TCU less than two weeks ago after also considering offers from and taking official visits to Arizona, Boston College, Illinois and Kansas. He is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. As a junior Shelton caught 32 passes for 629 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pat Burnham's First Impressions of Shelton's HUDL highlights: He has great size and length. He is quick off the ball and has strong hands. Willing blocker in the run game. Runs extremely well. Good with the ball after the catch. Competes/high points the football. Uses his body well to wall off defenders. You don't see him run a lot of different routes, mostly go routes, deep slants and some deep curls. Will need to expand his route tree and you don't see him go over the middle much. Dominate at the high school level. Very solid prospect, especially given where FSU is with receivers for the 2025 class.

Please click on the link below to view Shelton's HUDL tape: