FSU offers 2025 WR Teddy Hoffman, likely to flip from FAU

Florida State has extended a late offer to three-star wide receiver prospect Teddy Hoffman who is committed to FAU. Hoffman is from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High and has been committed to the Owls for a little over two months.
Hoffman told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney that he will not be signing anywhere on Wednesday, and he is undecided on whether he will sign this week or wait until February. Gorney expects that when Hoffman does sign that it will be with Florida State
Hoffman also has offers from Nebraska, NC State, Appalachian State and Western Kentucky. Through 15 games this season, Hoffman has hauled in 69 passes for 1,179 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Hoffman: "Hoffman has good hands, he has the ability to catch the ball and run by defenders. He goes up and competes for the football. He does not wait on the ball to come back down to him. He adjusts well to the ball and is very dangerous after the catch. Teddy is going to be a very good slot wide receiver at the next level."
