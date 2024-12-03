FSU offers 2025 WR Teddy Hoffman, likely to flip from FAU

Florida State has extended a late offer to three-star wide receiver prospect Teddy Hoffman who is committed to FAU. Hoffman is from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High and has been committed to the Owls for a little over two months.

Hoffman told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney that he will not be signing anywhere on Wednesday, and he is undecided on whether he will sign this week or wait until February. Gorney expects that when Hoffman does sign that it will be with Florida State