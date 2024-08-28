in other news
Florida State extended an offer to Washington Court House (OH.) Miami Trace offensive tackle Adam Guthrie on his birthday on Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-6 and 290 pound tackle has a total of 34 offers from around the country, now including his offer from the Seminoles. He also has offers from Texas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, NC State, Auburn, Penn State and more.
Guthrie is currently rated as the No. 37 tackle prospect in the 2026 class and is also considered to be the No. 12 prospect in the state of Ohio. Guthrie plays both tackle and defensive tackle for the Panthers. He also plays basketball for Miami Trace.
