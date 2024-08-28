Advertisement

Updates: Norvell, Fuller, Papuchis review GT, look ahead to BC

Updates: Norvell, Fuller, Papuchis review GT, look ahead to BC

Mike Norvell, Adam Fuller, John Papuchis hold their weekly press conference.

 • Bob Ferrante
FSU offers 2026 four-star OT Adam Guthrie

FSU offers 2026 four-star OT Adam Guthrie

Florida State extended an offer to Washington Court House (OH.) Miami Trace tackle Adam Guthrie.

 • Nick Carlisle
Cam Akers impresses Texans, among Seminoles who made NFL 53-man rosters

Cam Akers impresses Texans, among Seminoles who made NFL 53-man rosters

NFL teams have finalized their rosters ahead of the 2024 season.

 • Bob Ferrante
Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting, takeaways, first weekend of football

Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting, takeaways, first weekend of football

FSU recruiting discussion as well as changes that should to be made ahead of the BC game.

 • Patrick Burnham
Seminole Sidelines: FSU loses opener to GT, questions heading into BC game

Seminole Sidelines: FSU loses opener to GT, questions heading into BC game

Reflecting on FSU's loss to Georgia Tech and answering questions heading into Labor Day game against BC.

 • Patrick Burnham

Aug 28, 2024
FSU offers 2026 four-star OT Adam Guthrie
Nick Carlisle  •  TheOsceola
Florida State extended an offer to Washington Court House (OH.) Miami Trace offensive tackle Adam Guthrie on his birthday on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-6 and 290 pound tackle has a total of 34 offers from around the country, now including his offer from the Seminoles. He also has offers from Texas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, NC State, Auburn, Penn State and more.

Guthrie is currently rated as the No. 37 tackle prospect in the 2026 class and is also considered to be the No. 12 prospect in the state of Ohio. Guthrie plays both tackle and defensive tackle for the Panthers. He also plays basketball for Miami Trace.

