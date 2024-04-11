Florida State offered 2026 offensive tackle prospect Sam Roseborough on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 and 285-pound rising junior was on-campus two days ago for an unofficial visit to watch the Seminoles practice. It was his first visit to FSU.

"The visit went great," said Roseborough about his trip to Tallahassee on Tuesday. "I had a good time watching practice and seeing the energy they bring."

He also got a chance to speak with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"They love my film, and they are looking forward to building a relationship with me," Roseborough said when asked what the message was from FSU's coaches.

He also holds offers from Penn State, Louisville, Maryland, West Virginia and USF.