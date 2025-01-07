FSU offers 2026 Rivals250 WR prospect Jasen Lopez

Florida State has offered four-star 2026 WR Jasen Lopez. The rising senior was offered by the Seminoles late last week. Lopez, who is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is a two-sport athlete who also has several Division I offers in basketball.

As a wide receiver, Rivals has Lopez ranked as the 180th-best overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the 32nd-best wide receiver in the country.